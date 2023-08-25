For Coast Packing's R&E Racing, No Dog Days Here: Jason Lee Snags a Two-Fer at FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series in Brainerd, With Race Win and Points Lead

Veteran Driver Notches First Career Victory in NHRA Pro-Mod Drag Racing Series

VERNON, Calif., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coast Packing's R&E Racing team, a relative newbie on the NHRA circuit, punched through in stunning fashion this weekend as driver Jason Lee enjoyed a truly epic day in Brainerd, Minn., with the team capturing both the race and the Pro Mod points lead.

It was Lee's first career win in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports, enough to move him into the points lead at Brainerd International Raceway as part of this weekend's 41st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

The event, which was powered by Stinar, was the seventh of 10 races during the 2023 season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports. It was also the first race in the category's Road to the Championship.

After qualifying 10th, Lee's Jerry Bickel-built 2018 Chevy Camaro had a solo run due to a broken bye and clicked it off early, running 6.932-seconds at 117.17 mph in the championship round. Lee knocked off J.R. Gray, Dmitry Samorukov, and Stan Shelton to reach the finals for the second time this year. With the victory, Lee also made a huge move into the points lead, with three races remaining in the season.

"I feel like we should have won three times this year but we've had nothing but bad luck," Lee told Drag Illustrated. "It's just awesome to get this one. It's really for the guys. They've worked really hard and without them, I wouldn't have been able to do it this weekend. I'll take lucky over good any day of the week and now I've got to figure out how to make this thing go faster."

Coast CEO Eric R. "Goose" Gustafson put it this way: "This was simply an exceptional team achievement. It belongs to literally everyone at Coast, R&E Racing, and Team Buginga. We've made our mark in NHRA more rapidly than we dared hope but it's entirely a result of what happens when everyone pulls together. We look forward to much more of the same."

