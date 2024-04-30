For Exquisite Finds, the NYC Spring Jewelry and Object Show Unearthed Hidden Gems from Around the World

I wanted to create a space where individuals could experience the magic of vintage pieces firsthand, without intimidation. Our show is designed to be inclusive and inviting, encouraging attendees to explore, learn, and indulge in the rich history and exquisite craftsmanship of timeless treasures. Post this

KIL Promotions' inaugural autumn show hosted 31 exhibitors, while the recent spring edition had a bustling showcase featuring 71 exhibitors, more than doubling in size. The exponential growth in vendor participation underscores the interest in the show and its growing appeal among vintage, antique, and contemporary watch, and jewelry enthusiasts. "KIL Promotions put on an amazing show and went out of their way to bring in dealers from the West Coast and abroad, so I think it was an extraordinary opportunity for New York show goers to experience a really diverse curation of jewelry and objects," says Alison Barry, Owner of Duvenay. "The attendees seemed less interested in trends, and more into special antiques, historical pieces, and treasure hunting one-of-a-kind finds."

David Alvarez, General Partner of Jacob's Diamond and Estate Jewelry, reported his team was impressed by the large crowds of mainly younger women in their 20s-30s— sophisticated shoppers, genuinely interested in antique jewels. With a focus on cultivating the next generation of collectors, KIL Promotions welcomed a diverse crowd, encouraging a range of pricing, appealing to first-time show goers and jewelry connoisseurs alike.

Renowned jewelry author, journalist collector and dealer, Beth Bernstein says, "Some visitors who were purchasing for themselves came with very specific pieces in mind, and many were bridal related—to find an unusual wedding band, a pair of earrings to go with the wedding gown—which I found particularly interesting to encounter at a show. To me, it means the end consumer is more educated and has a strong desire to see all that they can before deciding on their purchases, which might be a little overwhelming, but ultimately why a show like this is so important."

Over the weekend, high energy and spirits filled the room, buzzing with over 4,800 visitors who viewed and shopped exquisite pieces, amongst fellow jewelry lovers and collectors. Contemporary designers included: KIL N.Y.C., Heavenly Vices, Erica Molinari, Circa 1700, Alex Streeter, Lily Streeter, GiGi Ferranti, Anne Baker, and K8 Jewelry. The world-leading antique, vintage, watch, and estate dealers at the show included Jewels by Grace, Duvenay, Alpha & Omega, Keyamour, Thea Grant, Spare Room Antiques, Jogani, Ishy Antiques, Lowther Antiques, Steve Fishman, Woodcliff on the Hudson, Jacob's Diamond & Estate Jewelry, Jack Weirs & Sons, Courtville Antiques, Be Jeweled and more.

Before the show opened to the public, a VIP Early Viewing Party was held, where KIL Promotions successfully raised $3,200 in scholarship funds, to support local jewelry designers in their studies. Uplifting emerging talent, the company is dedicated to supporting talent entering the industry.

This summer, the new Tokyo Jewelry and Object Show will debut in Japan, also hosted by KIL Promotions. With customer service as a focal point of their shows, the company is committed to delivering an outstanding experience for both vendors and visitors. Ismael Khan of Ishy Antiques says, "We had an amazing time at the NYC spring show. We were so happy to see so many of our favorite dealers exhibiting alongside us and the amount of footfall was incredible. The way we are looked after is second to none, and we can't wait for the next show!"

