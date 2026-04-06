For Most Homeowners, Important Documents Are Scattered Everywhere. HouseFacts Smart Records Does the Organizing For You.

Forward an email. Drop a file. HouseFacts handles the rest — automatically categorizing and filing every home document you'll ever need.
CHICAGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ask any homeowner where their HVAC warranty is. Most will pause. Many will guess. Some will never find it.
That moment — the hunt for a document you know you saved somewhere — is what HouseFacts set out to end. Today, the home management platform announces Smart Records, a major AI-powered update that automatically extracts, categorizes, and files home documents the moment they arrive. Alongside it, HouseFacts has redesigned its dashboard from the ground up to make the entire experience feel effortless from the first login.
For most homeowners, important documents are scattered across inboxes, filing cabinets, and cloud folders. Generic storage tools like Google Drive and Excel require homeowners to do all the sorting themselves. No platform has been purpose-built to understand home documents, pull out key information, and organize it automatically — until now.
How It Works
Smart Records gives homeowners two ways to capture documents without thinking about where they go.
Smart Forward assigns every HouseFacts account a unique email address. Forward a contractor invoice, a utility bill, or an HOA notice. HouseFacts reads it, pulls the key details, and files it automatically. No login required. No manual entry.
Smart Upload handles the backlog. Homeowners can bulk-upload inspection reports, warranties, receipts, and permits. HouseFacts reads every file and sorts each one into the right place.
The result is a fully searchable, structured home record. Accessible from any device, built without any manual effort.
Availability
Smart Records are available today to all HouseFacts users on web and mobile. Both features are included with all subscriptions. New users can try them free at housefacts.com.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Kiselev, Housefacts, 1 (872) 264-3039, [email protected], housefacts.com
SOURCE Housefacts
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