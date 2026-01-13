For-Profit Tire Recycling: PowerLink Launches Multiple Crowdfunding Campaigns, Aiming to Scale, Leveraging Its Groundbreaking Tire Recycling Technology

"Our goal is simple: eliminate one of the world's most persistent waste streams—profitably," said Brad Hoagland, PowerLink Founder and CEO. "We're building a solution that aims to deliver for our shareholders, people, and the planet." Post this

PowerLink's patented catalyst digestion technology efficiently breaks down tires at lower temperatures than most traditional methods. The process yields reusable steel, rubber, propane, and gases that are converted into low-carbon diesel. The system is energy-positive, generating more energy than it consumes, with the excess energy becoming an additional revenue stream.

The company is deploying two scalable platforms:

PowerLink Max: a large-scale warehouse facility for industrial tire recycling

PowerLink Mobile: a containerized, portable unit designed for off-grid or infrastructure-limited regions.

"Our goal is simple: eliminate one of the world's most persistent waste streams—profitably," said Brad Hoagland, PowerLink Founder and CEO. "We're building a solution that aims to deliver for our shareholders, people, and the planet."

About PowerLink

Founded in 2024, PowerLink Digital Partners is a clean-tech company focused on transforming end-of-life tires into high-value commodities, specifically steel, rubber, propane, and gases turned into low-carbon diesel. The firm's proprietary, low-temperature, energy-positive digestion process powers two breakthrough systems: PowerLink Max, a warehouse-scale facility for industrial recycling, and PowerLink Mobile, a containerized system designed for off-grid and low infrastructure regions. Scalable, revenue-focused, and sustainable—PowerLink is redefining what's possible with waste, delivering impact for shareholders, people, and the planet.

