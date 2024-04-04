For six consecutive years, transcosmos wins Excellent Reading Culture Business Certification in South Korea

Through a range of initiatives for fostering a reading culture in its workplaces in South Korea, transcosmos aims to generate synergies between experience and knowledge gained through reading, and strengthen the driving forces for self-sustaining growth of each individual and the company. Post this

After being named the first winner of the Excellent Reading Culture Business Certification and the Excellent Reading Business Award in South Korea's business process outsourcing (BPO) industry in 2018, transcosmos received the Excellent Reading Business Award again in 2022. Since winning the first certification in 2018, transcosmos has continued to foster its unique reading culture, and as a result, the company has successfully won the certification for six years in a row.

Through a range of initiatives for fostering a reading culture in its workplaces in South Korea, transcosmos aims to generate synergies between experience and knowledge gained through reading, and ultimately strengthen the driving forces for self-sustaining growth of each individual and the company. transcosmos has set four initiatives to promote business with a reading culture, namely, 1) opening a business college called TCK BC; 2) providing support for creating a pleasant reading environment in its internal libraries; 3) encouraging employees to hold reading group sessions; and 4) running publicity campaigns on business with a reading culture. The company has been acting on such initiatives in a structured approach.

transcosmos also holds monthly lectures on reading, including special lectures inviting authors from diverse genres, as well as actively supporting offices in South Korea in creating libraries that will encourage employees to make reading a habit. Moreover, the company has created an environment that enables employees to read as many books as they wish by building a system through which employees can purchase recommended books as well as a platform for online reading. Many of its employees are actively engaged with internal reading clubs, sharing insights gained through reading. Among all activities, biblio battle competitions, a book review presentation genre that became popular in recent years in Japan, achieved significant success. transcosmos launched the book review presentation battle originally for making reading a habit among employees and fostering a culture of open discussion. Now, biblio battle competitions have become the most popular reading program across all positions and departments. transcosmos disseminates insights gained through such activities both internally and externally via social networking services, YouTube, internal newsletters, etc.

transcosmos believes that the company was highly recognized and awarded the Excellent Culture Business Certification for six consecutive years for establishing a unique corporate culture by turning reading into a habit among employees through running diverse reading activities. Under the belief that growth of employees through reading will become a source of competitive strength for the company, transcosmos will continue to create a high-quality reading environment.

With around 10,000 people, transcosmos Korea is empowering more than 350 clients in Korea with its business process outsourcing (BPO) services specifically optimized for each industry. The services include IT solutions development, e-commerce, digital marketing, field services (FS), management of lifelong learning institutes and education consulting, contact center opening and management, direct mail (postal delivery), omnichannel system development and management (mobile, e-mail, postal delivery), and more. Offering optimum services for each individual client across industries and sectors, transcosmos Korea helps clients optimize costs and boost sales, productivity and customer satisfaction (CS).

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.