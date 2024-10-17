For Snowbirds Seeking Birdies: These Warm-Weather Southeastern Destinations Offer Some of the Best Golfing in the World

If you're looking for an oasis of calm, postcard-perfect weather and some of the best golf you'll ever experience, then you'll love Jekyll Island, Amelia Island, and St. Augustine. Post this

"If you're looking for an oasis of calm, postcard-perfect weather and some of the best golf you'll ever experience, then you'll love Jekyll Island, Amelia Island, and St. Augustine." said Rhiannon Reynolds, Vice President of Operations at Innisfree Hotels, which operates several top-reviewed hotels in these areas. "Golfers won't be disappointed, and their travel companions will find no lack of things to do, good local eats, and quaint places to explore."

Places to stay within close proximity of amazing golf courses include:

JEKYLL ISLAND

Imagine playing through some of Jekyll Island's most pristine lakes, marshes, and forests. There are very few man-made obstructions here, but you will have to navigate the island's alligators, osprey, and deer. This Jekyll Island Golf Guide is a great resource for golfers looking for more information.

Hampton Inn & Suites Jekyll Island: A variety of amenities, including a pool, outdoor hot tubs, private boardwalk to the beach, and close proximity to South Dunes Park, make this an ideal property for a relaxing stay. 200 South Beachview Drive, Jekyll Island .

AMELIA ISLAND

Amelia Island has been named one of the "Top 25 Golf Islands in the World" by LINKS Magazine. Golf enthusiasts will find everything they need to plan their next trip in this comprehensive Amelia Island Golf Guide.

Surf & Sand Amelia Island: Located just half a block from the beach and next to Fort Clinch State Park, this newly renovated property features free breakfast, a pool and is on the main road to downtown Fernandina Beach . 2801 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach .

. 2801 Atlantic Avenue, . SpringHill Suites Amelia Island and Courtyard Amelia Island : Take a dip in the pool or Jacuzzi, lounge at the poolside bar and restaurant, or work out in the state-of-the-art gym at these conveniently located properties. 2700-2 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach .

: Take a dip in the pool or Jacuzzi, lounge at the poolside bar and restaurant, or work out in the state-of-the-art gym at these conveniently located properties. 2700-2 Atlantic Avenue, . Amelia Hotel at the Beach: Situated on the "quiet end" of Fernandina Beach , this property is centrally located directly across from a beach park, and it features a pool and free breakfast for guests. 1997 S. Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach .

, this property is centrally located directly across from a beach park, and it features a pool and free breakfast for guests. 1997 S. Fletcher Avenue, . Ocean Coast Hotel: A charming getaway, the Ocean Hotel includes a pool and hot tub, free bike and beach-wagon rentals, a seasonal bar, a brick-fired pizza restaurant on site, and is close to all the town's top shops and restaurants. 2707 Sadler Road, Fernandina Beach .

. Seaside Amelia Inn: This understated seaside property has private balconies, direct beach access, complimentary Southern-style breakfast, a pool, and is located a half block from Fort Clinch State Park. 2900 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach .

ST. AUGUSTINE

From seaside golfing to championship courses, a St. Augustine golf vacation delights golfers of all levels. Use this helpful St. Augustine Golf Guide to prepare for your next visit.

Hampton Inn & Suites Vilano Beach: Nestled in a residential area along Florida's First Coast, this charming, amenity-stocked property has pet-friendly rooms, a pool and Jacuzzi, complimentary breakfast for guests, and is located directly across from the beach. 95 Vilano Road, St. Augustine .

Both golfers and non-golfers alike can enjoy any of the amazing events taking place over the coming months in these destinations, including the St. Augustine Olympic & Sprint Triathlon at Vilano Beach (Oct. 13), Vilano VIBE-rations music festival at the Hampton Inn & Suites (Oct. 19), the Amelia Island Golf Classic (Nov. 9), Nights of Lights St. Augustine (Nov. 23-Jan. 26), Dickens on Centre Street in Amelia Island (Dec. 12-15), the Holly Jolly Jekyll Light Parade (Dec. 14) and much more.

