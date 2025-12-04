For Solo Lawyers and Small Law Firms, A New Marketing Option: Firesign Launches Flare

New Service Offers "Websites for Small Law Firms That Don't Want to Look Like Small Firms"

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firesign | Enlightened Legal Marketing today announced the launch of Flare, a new website product for law firms of one, two or three lawyers.

Without the resources of Big Law, entrepreneurial law firms can struggle to establish visibility and credibility online. This can be critical to their growth and survival:

While 59 percent of potential clients seek referrals, 57 percent search on their own, and 16 percent do both, according to Clio's Legal Trends Report.

An impressive online presence matters more to Millennials and Gen Z clients, who comprise a growing percentage of the market. In the same Clio report, younger clients were 43 percent more likely to value websites than Gen X, and 131 percent more likely to care about them than Boomers.

A professional website is a necessity, but it can be an expensive and time-consuming step, and many existing options tie small law firms into extended contracts or deals that compromise their intellectual property.

Recognizing the need for a website product that is tailored to the small firm demographic, Firesign created Flare. The specialized offering includes:

Straightforward, fixed-fee pricing based on headcount

A streamlined creation process that can launch websites in weeks, not months

WordPress websites designed for both mobile and desktop visitors

No surprise charges or ongoing fees

All firm IP staying with the firm

Flare is implemented by Firesign's team, which has designed websites for law firms across the country. Firesign's work has been recognized by Lawyerist.com, which has twice named agency websites among its top 10 "Best Law Firm Websites"; for seven consecutive years, the agency won the "Website Design" category in Missouri Lawyers Weekly's Reader Rankings.

The Flare service is particularly well-suited to startup law firms; lawyers who are hanging out their shingles find benefit in the expedited design and predictable pricing. One early beta Flare project was for Gunn | Slater, which launched in Q1 2025; the website has since been recognized for excellence by the Hermes Creative Awards and the NYX Awards, where it took Gold in the Website: Law & Legal Services category.

"The website that Firesign built for our new firm exceeded our expectations," said Erica Slater, a founder of Gunn | Slater. "It is not only visually impressive, but also helping our new firm quickly establish market presence and credibility. We couldn't have asked for a better partner to support our vision and goals."

For more information or to get started with Flare, visit Firesign at www.firesignmarketing.com.

