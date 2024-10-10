For Sustainably Sourced Candles in Cozy Seasonal Scents, Santa's Naturals Delivers Fresh-Smelling Aromas of Holiday Joy and Nostalgia

Santa's Naturals started as a fun project but has now become a well-established holiday brand. Post this

Santa's Naturals candles come in three holiday scents: the warm and comforting Winter Berry, the classic Christmas tree aroma of Fraser Fir, and the crisp and refreshing notes of Snow Fall.

Each scent is available as a 9-ounce candle that burns up to 30 hours ($14.99), as a trio of 3.5-ounce mini candles that each burn up to 14 hours ($17.99), and as tea candles in packs of 12 that burn up to 4 hours ($14.99). A sampler pack includes mini candles in each of the three holiday scents ($19.99).

Developed in 2018 after Murphy's Naturals Founder and CEO Philip Freeman saw a gap in the market for high-quality, sustainable, non-toxic Christmas candles, Santa's Naturals has quickly become a seasonal favorite in ingredient-conscious households.

"Santa's Naturals started as a fun project but has now become a well-established holiday brand," Freeman said. "We are now spreading holiday cheer across the country as people are gifting our soy and beeswax candles to their loved ones, coworkers, teachers, and friends. Our candles will bring a warm and festive fragrance into your home - no Christmas is complete without them."

Santa's Naturals candles have been featured by Good Morning America, The Hollywood Reporter, Parade Magazine and several other mainstream media outlets as a must-have holiday essential.

As part of the Murphy's Naturals family of brands, 2% of Santa's Naturals revenues are donated to non-profit organizations that are working to build sustainable communities and protect the environment.

To learn more about Santa's Naturals, go to santasnaturals.com.

ABOUT SANTA'S NATURALS

Santa's Naturals was founded in 2018 as part of the Murphy's Naturals family of brands - a veteran-founded and family-operated outdoor lifestyle company with a specialized line of natural mosquito repellents. Murphy's Naturals is a Certified B Corporation, committed to environmental and social impact. Two percent of the company's revenue is donated to organizations that share the company's vision, one percent of which goes specifically to 1% For The Planet, an international organization helping businesses commit to creating a healthy planet. Santa's Naturals produces seasonal, high-quality, sustainably sourced candles that are Christmas-inspired. Santa's Naturals can be found online as well as nationwide at Whole Foods Market. For more information, visit santasnaturals.com.

