For the 2nd Consecutive Year, Root Realty Makes the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing, privately owned companies in America

"Landing a spot amongst industry innovators is a testament to our team's relentless drive and vision. We're not just on the list; we're shaping the future of real estate." Joseph Root, Partner at Root Realty Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"As we look ahead," Joseph Root reflects, "our promise remains unyielding – to elevate, innovate, and lead in the realm of real estate with Root Realty and real estate investors with our sister company East Superior Real Estate Partners. To our clients, partners, and dedicated team, this recognition is a shared triumph."

About Root Realty:

Since 1983, Root Realty has focused on delivering excellent client service to Chicago real estate investors and their tenants. We make real estate investment simple by providing best-in-industry, fully integrated services from initial investment suggestions to the sale of your building, including property management and renovations. Learn more at https://www.rootrealty.com/

