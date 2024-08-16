For the 2nd Time, 149 Photos Makes the Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 114 Percent

Since 2017, 149 Photos has created a new home buying experience unlike any other for more than 74,000 new home buyers in major markets throughout the United States and has captured more than 14,000,000 construction progress photos. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Steve Cameron, Vice-President and Co-Founder of 149 Photos added, "The new home industry has been through a rollercoaster in the last four years, facing incredible headwinds with COVID and dramatic changes to the macro-economy and higher interest rates. We're so grateful to have such dedicated partners as customers, who are resilient, forward-thinking and hyper focused on the customer. We could not have achieved this honor without them."

Doing business as 149 Photos, Builder Digital Solutions provides an industry-leading customer engagement platform for the nation's largest new home builders. The AI-enabled platform is powered by weekly, foundation-to-finish new home construction progress photos that 149 Photos takes on behalf of builders. Since 2017, 149 Photos has created a new home buying experience unlike any other for more than 74,000 new home buyers in major markets throughout the United States and has captured more than 14,000,000 construction progress photos. See 149 Photos on the Inc. 5000 list at https://www.inc.com/profile/builder-digital-solutions or visit www.149photos.com

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

