For the 2nd Time, HAVERHILL Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 1438 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 358 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed last week that HAVERHILL, the leader in personalized fine jewelry, ranks No. 1438 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're deeply honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US," said Andrej Strojin, CEO of HAVERHILL. "This achievement highlights the relentless dedication our dynamic team brings to our craftsmanship and our amazing customers. With this honor, we're inspired to push our brand further and continue building on our success."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Founder and Designer, Haverhill Leach, remarks: "Designing jewelry has always sparked joy for me, and I love knowing that our pieces bring that same joy to our customers. At HAVERHILL, we focus on crafting meaningful, personalized pieces that celebrate life's milestones. It's incredibly rewarding to see how our jewelry connects with people's stories, making their special moments even more memorable. This passion drives our commitment to excellence and fuels our mission to create timeless designs that resonate with each unique individual and can be cherished for generations."

About HAVERHILL

At their Rhode Island waterfront studio, HAVERHILL handcrafts personalized fine jewelry that keeps your loved ones close through birthstones and engraved letters. Their user-friendly online tool allows customers to create pieces that tell their own stories. With decades of combined experience, their team of skilled in-house jewelers craft each piece, ready to ship within 1-4 days—among the fastest in the industry. Founder and designer, Haverhill Leach, a fifth-generation jeweler, honors her family's legacy by blending cutting-edge e-commerce with quality craftsmanship, ensuring this tradition not only endures but thrives.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

