For the 2nd Time, KSA Marketing Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2284 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 228%

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

KSA Marketing is known for its Oh Sh*t! to Hell Yeah!™ approach, transforming challenges into opportunities with innovative, integrated media solutions. The agency's advertising campaigns and workforce development expertise have consistently delivered growth for its diverse clientele.

Based in Rhode Island, KSA Marketing is a leader in growth and driving positive change across industries. From brand awareness to talent recruitment, KSA offers bold, channel-agnostic strategies that ensure maximum impact and optimized spending for its clients.

"When I take a step back and look at the odds of achieving and sustaining this pace of growth as a female founder, it's like KSA is a purple unicorn in a sea of white unicorns," adds Schibler Conn. KSA Marketing stands out not just for its growth but also for being among the less than 1% of advertising agencies in North America owned by women or nonbinary individuals. According to the National Women's Business Council, only 1.9% of women-owned businesses surpass $1 million in revenue.

For more information about KSA Marketing's achievements and services, visit KSA Marketing's website, teamksa.com.

