For the 2nd Time, RighIT Solutions LLC Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2626 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 194 Percent

RighIT Solutions focuses on customer success, and employees power us to make the Inc 5000 list for the second year in a row. - Manish Bhansali, CEO Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"Our continued effort to bring practical solutions to customers based on the changing technology landscape and build a team that understands customer's current technology and industry-specific changes happening in the technology landscape enabled us to provide value for our customers and overcome challenges created by the economic factors" - Manish Bhansali, CEO

RighIT Solutions is an Information Technology Service provider for the Government and commercial sectors. We strive to bring practical IT solutions that exploit the developing technology landscape. We help customers cut through the hype cycle but realize the benefits of cutting-edge technology that will generate tangible results. At every IT Services company, employees are key to success. At RighIT, our philosophy is "Happy Employees = Happy Customers." We offer one of the best benefit packages for our employees.

