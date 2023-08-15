For the 2nd Time, RivellePro Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 1,581 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 360%

"As the e-commerce arena grows more competitive, our team remains at the forefront, leveraging technology to drive consistent sales growth and elevate the prominence of the products under our representation." - Tim Frailly, President & Co-Founder of RivellePro. Tweet this

The company's dedication to excellence and its dynamic approach continue to drive its impressive trajectory, positioning RivellePro as a key player to watch in the entrepreneurial business sphere of today's e-commerce landscape.

"We take immense pride in our team's remarkable achievement for the second consecutive year and ranking in the top one-third of this year's Inc 5000 list. In an era where an increasing number of consumer brands are embracing e-commerce to enhance their revenue stream, the RivellePro team rises to the occasion tirelessly," states Tim Frailly, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As the e-commerce arena grows more competitive, our team remains at the forefront, leveraging technology to drive consistent sales growth and elevate the prominence of the products under our representation."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added over 1.1 million jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Frailly further emphasized, "In the ongoing resurgence of the U.S. economy in the post-pandemic landscape, consumer brands recognize the pivotal significance of harnessing their Amazon potential and exploring diverse e-commerce platforms. The recognition we received through last year's Inc. 5000 ranking has been instrumental in driving our continuous growth, serving as a catalyst that introduced a multitude of brands to the diverse and comprehensive range of services provided by RivellePro. Our portfolio encompasses a wide spectrum both domestically and internationally on e-commerce platforms, spanning from vitamins, supplements, and wellness essentials - to skincare, children's products, professional haircare, men's grooming, multi-cultural beauty products, household goods, automotive and sunless & self-tanning brands."

About RivellePro:

RivellePro stands as a leading eCommerce retail agency and strategic distribution partner, extending its specialized services across Amazon and various other eCommerce platforms both in the United States and internationally. Catering to distinguished brands within the beauty, health & wellness, and consumer packaged goods sectors, RivellePro offers a comprehensive turnkey solution, enabling these industry leaders to harness the full potential of a dynamic eCommerce business segment.

Delivering a holistic suite of services, RivellePro excels in e-commerce brand management, channel administration, distribution, marketing, regulatory compliance, expert consultancy, and seamless logistics support for its esteemed brand partners.

Established in 2014, RivellePro is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. RivellePro remains committed to driving innovation and success for its clients within the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape.

For more information on RivellePro, please visit: http://www.RivellePro.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000:

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

Methodology:

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Brewer, RivellePro, 1 855-748-3553, [email protected]

SOURCE RivellePro