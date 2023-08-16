For the 2nd Time, Salesmsg Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 1544 in 2023

If it wasn't for our amazing customers we would not be here. Thank you everyone for the continued support! Tweet this

Since its inception in 2018, Salesmsg has been on a mission to to revolutionize the way businesses communicate with their customers through SMS text messaging. With a robust platform and a focus on user experience, Salesmsg has helped thousands of businesses streamline their communication processes, boost customer engagement, and grow.

The Inc. 5000 list has previously spotlighted several now-household names, including Microsoft, Zappos, and Intuit. Salesmsg's inclusion in this year's list not only places it amongst esteemed company alumni but also highlights its significant growth and potential in the SMS business texting industry.

Business texting shines in its simplicity; it's something everyone's familiar with. But instead of relying on personal cell phones and thumb-typing, Salesmsg streamlines the experience. You can effortlessly send texts online, and with our third-party integrations, it melds perfectly into any business's communication flow.

"Sergey Sundukovskiy, Co-founder & CTO of Salesmsg, remarked, 'You know, when we talk about our software, I always say it's like having a Swiss Army knife. It's super scalable, rock solid on security, and just plain simple to use. And the best part is built-in compliance tools for 10DLC to keep your deliverability the highest it can be."

Salesmsg's allure starts with its straightforward two-way business texting solution. Tailored for businesses of all sizes, it's designed to both simplify and amplify SMS communication.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/salesmsg.

About Salesmsg

Salesmsg, the simple, scalable, secure business texting platform makes it easy for businesses to send, receive, and manage SMS conversations online. Thousands of customers rely on Salesmsg's two-way business sms, mass texting, calling, and SMS crm to connect, engage, and grow their business. Learn more at www.SalesMessage.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at‥http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Media Contact

Chris Brisson, Salesmsg, 1 561-800-4042, [email protected], https://www.SalesMessage.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Salesmsg