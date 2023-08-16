For the 2nd Year in a Row, Admiral Makes the Inc. 5000 List

This back-to-back recognition by Inc. is shared with the thousands of publishers who recognize the value of all-in-one visitor engagement and revenue generation. Tweet this

"Our team has worked hard to stack growth on top of growth because the bar keeps rising. Our VRM platform has grown significantly in the past year, from ML-based Surge Journeys, to Generating AI that Generates Revenue™, to Google-certified Consent Management, to a powerful Visitor Data Activation module launching this quarter," says Dan Rua, CEO. "This back-to-back recognition by Inc. is shared with the thousands of publishers and networks of publishers who recognize the value of all-in-one visitor engagement and revenue generation at scale."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"The accomplishment of our team, repeating back-to-back years as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of a challenging economic year for media publishers, cannot be overstated," says Rua. "Providing publishers tools to engage each visitor with the right message, at the right time, has helped retention, revenue, and long-term visitor relationships. Being able to do so at scale, with networks of 100's of publishers simultaneously, has been exciting."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Admiral

Admiral is The Visitor Relationship Management (VRM) Company. Admiral VRM helps thousands of digital publishers worldwide grow visitor relationships and revenue via AI driven Visitors Journeys that solve for a number of monetization challenges digital publishers face. Admiral's SaaS platform includes registration walls, paid subscriptions, and donations, advanced adblock analytics and revenue recovery, GDPR/CCPA privacy consent, email acquisition, 1P data collection, social growth and more. #relationshipsmatter For more information, visit us at www.GetAdmiral.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

