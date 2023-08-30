For the 2nd year in a row, GetUrns.com Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2531 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 216 Percent

GetUrns.com Secures Spot on Inc. 5000 at #2531 in 2023 with Remarkable 216% Revenue Growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that GetUrns.com ranks No. 2531 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our mission is to assist families through their journey of remembrance, enabling them to honor their loved one's memory with exquisitely crafted and personalized cremation urns," said Hamza Khan, President of GetUrns. "We are dedicated to providing a caring experience that pays homage to the unique lives that our customers wish to honor in their time of need."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

GetUrns.com is more than just a company. We are genuinely dedicated to revolutionizing the funeral product experience. Our passion lies in offering premium funeral products and personalized services with a contemporary touch. At GetUrns, we firmly believe in the importance of merging beautiful design with profound empathy. Our goal is to guide individuals in creating heartfelt and lasting tributes that not only honor but also celebrate the uniqueness of every life.

