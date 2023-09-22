For the 3rd Time, Accelerated Brands Makes Inc. 5000, at No. 482 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,213 Percent

Accelerated Brands Ranks No. 482 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed last month that Accelerated Brands ranks No. 482 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are incredibly proud and humbled to be recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the 3rd time said CEO and Founder, Justin Strickland. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and innovation of our team at Accelerated Brands. As we accelerate into the future, we remain committed to driving excellence, pioneering technology, and delivering vehicles that redefine the automotive industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Since partnering with Princeton Equity Group in 2022, Accelerated Brands has executed countless major and minor acquisitions that's helped drive the growth and success of the brand. Fueled by these acquisitions and strong organic growth, Accelerated Brands is committed to continuing to grow across all its verticals, expanding the brands' footprint to more than 300 locations across the US by the end of this year.

About Accelerated Brands

Accelerated Brands, headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, is the parent company of to a variety of aftermarket automotive brands within the Quick Lube and Car Wash sectors: Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, Trademark Car Wash, Quickshine Car Wash, Magic Express Wash & Lube, The Express Wash, Delta Car Wash Express. Accelerated Brands has over 200 locations, over 1,750 employees and combined, all businesses generate more than $240 million in system sales and service approximately 3 million vehicles annually. For more information, visit www.acceleratedbrands.com.

