For the 4th Time, JB Warranties Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 4952 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 75 Percent

"To be among so many respected companies is truly an honor. Our team at JB Warranties is committed to providing top-notch plumbing and HVAC extended warranty solutions and exceptional service to our customers. I am proud of the dedication and hard work our team puts in every day," Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About JB Warranties

JB Warranties is the premier warranty provider in the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing industries. Our warranties ensure that homeowners are protected from unexpected repair costs when they make the decision to purchase a new heating or air conditioning system for their home. We take care of HVAC contractors and plumbers, as well as homeowners from coast to coast, in all 50 states. Our exceptional customer service and reputation in the industry have allowed us to grow steadily since our founding in 2008, and we are proud to be the Nation's Leader in extended warranty as a result of our teamwork and dedication to our craft.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact

Brian Bohannan, JB Warranties, 1 469-642-1124, [email protected], https://jbwarranties.com/

SOURCE JB Warranties