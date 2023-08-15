For the 4th Time, TLK Fusion, the Multi-Award Winning Hybrid Marketing and Retail Agency, Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 4555

TLK Fusion has remained agile in the recent economic challenges that small businesses are experiencing. The value of what we bring for our client base are the pillars that build strong businesses and the partnership that holds them up. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and. an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

TLK Fusion (https://tlkfusion.com/) is an innovative, fast-paced, award-winning hybrid Retail Management and Marketing firm based in Los Angeles, CA. Established in 2009 by successful entrepreneur, Ken Collis, TLK Fusion boasts not only an A-List roster of celebrity talent but also has an aggressive footprint in the Influencer Marketing and Distribution into Retail markets. TLK Fusion's unique out-of-the-box thinking and 360-degree service mix has proven successful throughout its history. As the recipient of many accolades and awards that include multiple Best in Biz Awards, The Rolling Stone Magazine Impact Award, the notorious Golden Bridge Award, a coveted Stevie Award, multiple Clutch Awards, consecutive Entrepreneur 360 Awards, and finally INC5000 Fastest Growing Companies for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021, and 2022 TLK remains the brand's choice of firms to partner with and experience real growth.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact

Bianca Alvarado, TLK Fusion, 1 818-208-4582, [email protected], https://tlkfusion.com/

SOURCE TLK Fusion