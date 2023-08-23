For the 5th Time, COGENT ANALYTICS Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 4766 in 2023, With Three - Year Revenue Growth of 252 Percent

"Cogent Analytics is a family that acts like a business from time to time," says Rob Braiman, President and Managing Director of Cogent Analytics. "Our superpower–our ability to continue to scale at the rate we've been able to scale–is definitely based on people who have embraced the culture." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Cogent Analytics is a client-focused, people-centric business management consulting firm committed to improving the lives of business owners and contributing to the success of small to mid-sized businesses. At the heart of Cogent Analytics' mission lies a profound belief in the indispensable role played by small and mid-sized businesses in their respective communities. By facilitating the growth and profit of these enterprises, the firm recognizes its direct influence on the well-being and prosperity of the communities they serve.

"Raise others up, and you will rise!" - Rob Braiman, Cogent Analytics

Cogent Analytics offers a range of services, including business analyses, strategic planning, financial management, and operational efficiency consulting. Their unique approach combines a deep understanding of business processes with a commitment to personal service, making Cogent Analytics a trusted client partner since 2014. Their dedication to creating meaningful partnerships amplifies their impact and sets a new standard for business consulting.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Twitter

