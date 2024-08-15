For the 5th Time, JB Warranties Makes the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies for the fifth time is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our entire team. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About JB Warranties

JB Warranties is the North American Leader in wholesale warranty plan offerings to contractors and distributors in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and Plumbing industries. JB Warranties agreement plans allow contractors to ensure their homeowner-customers are protected from unexpected repair costs for both labor and equipment when a new heating or air conditioning system purchase is made for their home. JB Warranties Corp is backed by A-rated insurance protection, taking care of HVAC and plumbing contractors and their homeowner-customers across the USA and Canada. Their exceptional customer service and reputation in the industry have allowed them to grow steadily since their founding in 2008.

