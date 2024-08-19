For the 5th Time, LIQUIPEL Makes the Inc. 5000 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 134% Percent

Liquipel is once again recognized as one of America's top device power and protection companies! Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Liquipel:

Liquipel is all about protecting your devices with cutting-edge, patented tech. It all started with our Watersafe™ technology, which uses nanotechnology to keep your smartphones and gadgets safe from unexpected spills and splashes. But we didn't stop there—Liquipel's SafeGuard, powered by Nano-Shock™ technology, is like a superhero cape for your devices, protecting them from nasty drops and impacts. And with PowerTek by Liquipel, we've got your back when it comes to fast and efficient charging.

Since we made our big splash at CES in 2012, Liquipel has racked up some serious accolades, including the Edison Award and the Grand Award Winner in Popular Science's "Best of What's New" issue. We've also earned our spot on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing companies and were featured in Entrepreneur Magazine's "100 Brilliant Companies" list.

We've kept things fresh and exciting with partnerships with big names like Pharrell Williams, Steve Aoki, and Nyjah Huston. Liquipel is proud to be the number one liquid glass screen protector in the U.S. and the top fashion power product manufacturer. With over $300 million in retail sales and our products available in more than 30,000 locations worldwide, we're leading the charge innovating device power and protection. For more information, please visit www.liquipel.com.

CONTACT:

Media Director

Chris Compton

[email protected]

