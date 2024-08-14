For the 5th Time, Modo Modo Agency Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 3,885 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 118% Percent

"We're proud of our team's resilience to rise to today's business challenges and excited to evolve, providing more relevant, business-savvy marketing and creative partnership to our growing list of Fortune 500 and leading mid-market B2B clients," says Modo Modo Agency founder and CEO, Moira Vetter. Post this

In 2023, Modo Modo Agency added Atlanta's Northside Hospital as a client, won the agency of record account for Stone Mountain Park, and further expanded digital media offerings. Additional growth has been fueled by an expanded focus on employee engagement, sales enablement, and employer branding for Fortune 500 companies navigating business transformation who seek to engage and empower their teams.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT MODO MODO AGENCY

Modo Modo Agency, a creative and media agency with healthcare, technology, and B2B strengths, serves Fortune 500 and mid-market companies in complex industries. The agency is a four-time Inc. 5000 company, a 2023 U.S. Chamber Top 70 Small Businesses in America, and the 2023 Cobb County Chamber Women-Owned Business of the Year. The firm has won 341 awards in every category of marketing—about one every 15 days. The agency launched the Marketing Madhouse podcast hosted by Founder & CEO Moira Vetter in 2023. For more information, visit modomodoagency.com.

ABOUT THE Inc 5000

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

