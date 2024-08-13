For the 6th Time, FreightWise Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 3721 in 2024

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth year in a row is a testament to the dedication and resilience of our entire team at FreightWise. In an ever-changing economic landscape, our focus on innovation and customer-driven solutions has allowed us not only to grow but to lead." Post this

– Chris Cochran, CEO of FreightWise

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"This achievement not only highlights our past successes but also motivates us to continue leading the way in logistics technology. We're proud to stand among the nation's fastest-growing companies and are excited for what the future holds." – Julie Kinnard, CHRO of FreightWise

FreightWise LLC, founded in 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee, has rapidly emerged as a trailblazer in the logistics technology landscape. Specializing in comprehensive end-to-end transportation management, FreightWise is redefining how companies optimize freight costs and streamline operations, positioning itself as a critical partner for businesses across various industries.

FreightWise has achieved notable milestones, including the 2023 acquisition of Kuebix, a strategic move that significantly expanded FreightWise's capabilities in supply chain innovation. This acquisition not only broadened its service offerings but also solidified FreightWise's reputation as a frontrunner in the logistics technology sector. The impact of this acquisition is already being felt, with clients benefiting from enhanced efficiency, real-time insights, and more robust logistics solutions.

Under the visionary leadership of CEO Chris Cochran, FreightWise has seen extraordinary growth. Cochran was named a finalist for the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in the Southeast region. This accolade underscores the company's explosive growth, forward-thinking strategies, and Cochran's dynamic leadership, which continues to drive FreightWise to new heights.

FreightWise's relentless commitment to innovation, excellence, and growth sets it apart in the competitive logistics industry. As the company continues to break new ground, it remains a pivotal force in shaping the future of logistics technology.

