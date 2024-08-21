For the 8th Time, RAM Technologies Makes the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Companies in America

"Our ultimate mission is to simplify operations for health plans, enabling their staff to focus on what matters most, patient care. Making the Inc. 5000 List is a testament to our commitment to provide the highest quality software and services to government sponsored health plans." Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

RAM Technologies maintains an exclusive focus on partnering with health plans focused on the administration of Medicare Advantage, Special Needs, and Managed Medicaid health insurance. RAM Technologies' core platform, HEALTHsuite Advantage™, gives health plans added flexibility through the choice of SaaS and BPaaS deployment models. The solution's robust features and functions include all essential core system capabilities and facilitate essential data exchange with CMS and states.

"Our solutions provide health plans administering government sponsored healthcare programs a solution that is tailored to boost staff efficiency, enhance member experiences, and eliminate concerns about regulatory compliance," stated Tulio. "We are proud of our growth and the consistency we have established in a very competitive market. We look forward to continued growth and success for our client health plans."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About RAM Technologies

RAM Technologies is a leading provider of enterprise solutions for healthcare payers. For over 43 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of comprehensive, end-to-end SaaS and BPaaS solutions for health plans administering Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid and Special Needs plans. Our deep understanding of Medicare and Medicaid guarantees seamless integration and operational ease, allowing health plan staff to focus on what matters most. To learn more about RAM Technologies visit www.ramtechinc.com.

Media Contact

Robert Meyer, RAM Technologies, Inc., 1 (215) 654-8810 255, [email protected], www.ramtechinc.com

SOURCE RAM Technologies, Inc.