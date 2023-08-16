For the 9th Time, Isos Technology Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2314 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 238 Percent

Being recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the ninth time underscores our innovation, tenacity, and vision to help organizations far and wide achieve their ITSM, business agility, and data migration and integration goals. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Isos Technology

Isos Technology accelerates the innovation curve for companies that are changing the world. Since 2005, we've partnered with hundreds of organizations to help them tackle tough business challenges and achieve their strategic goals. In November 2022, Isos became a portfolio company of The Acacia Group, joining forces with the Atlassian practice of MajorKey Technologies. Furthermore, Isos announced the acquisition of HyperVelocity in February 2023, cementing its status as one of the largest Platinum Solution Partners in the Atlassian ecosystem.

As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner with ITSM, Cloud, and Agile at Scale specializations, Isos helps organizations optimize their technology, develop effective practices, and guide people towards agility and resilience. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and with offices across the U.S., Isos has been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in the ITSM and Enterprise categories for the last five out of six years, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company, and a CIOReview Most Promising Agile Consulting Company. For more information, visit isostech.com.

