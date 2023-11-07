'For the Beauty of the Earth: Solutions to Net Zero Energy' released

New book imparts basic knowledge on the importance of integrating solar technology into the very fabric of homes and buildings around the world

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solar energy, particularly photovoltaic technology, stands as a prominent player in the realm of renewable energy sources. It is poised to emerge as the dominant force within the renewable energy sector. Nevertheless, despite the array of solar innovations available, there exists a prevailing sentiment, championed by Frank C. Pao, that these advancements are not being harnessed to their full potential.

In his book, "For the Beauty of the Earth: Solutions to Net Zero Energy" (published by Archway Publishing), Pao seeks to impart basic knowledge to the general populace regarding the importance of integrating of solar technology into the very fabric of buildings and homes around the world. This approach deviates from the conventional method of affixing solar panels onto rooftops, with the aim of allowing everyone to appreciate the aesthetic charm, resilience, and energy autonomy offered by these installations. Pao firmly contends that the pursuit of quality and sustainability must go hand in hand, with the belief that high-quality products play an instrumental role in the attainment of net-zero energy objectives.

Within the pages of this book, readers will find a showcase of distinguished projects from around the world that employ integrated solar technologies. These projects span applications in residential and commercial buildings, employing Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) and Building Integrated Photovoltaic-Thermal (BIPVT) systems. The book also delves into the utilization of solar technology in transportation and the promising use of BIPV in greenhouse applications. Moreover, it underscores the pressing need for comprehensive education on solar technologies, essential as humanity looks towards a future grappling with the challenge of climate change.

When asked about the key message he wishes readers to take away from the book, Pao ardently asserts that solar power technology is in its infancy, akin to the early stages of the computer science and semiconductor industries in the 1970s. He firmly believes that it is incumbent upon humanity to seize this opportune moment and collaboratively advance these emerging clean technology solutions into reality. This collective effort, he contends, will pave the way for a brighter future for future generations and provide planet Earth with a chance for preservation and prosperity. In light of the current situation, "Climate change waits for no man and respects no borders. Let us all unite as one and tackle it. The time to act is now and we cannot afford to postpone." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845937-for-the-beauty-of-the-earth-solutions-to-net-zero-energy

About the Author

Frank C. Pao accomplished a significant milestone in 1973 by obtaining his Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University. His career has been marked by pioneering work and remarkable achievements in the field of renewable energy. In 2001, he assumed the role of Chairman and CEO at Atlantis Energy Systems, Inc., where he spearheaded the global deployment of Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) technology. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the development and deployment of Building Integrated Photovoltaic Thermal (BIPVT) technology on a global scale in 2007. This achievement earned his company the prestigious title of "World BIPV Niche Player of the Year" in 2009, bestowed by Frost and Sullivan. Since then, significant advancements have been made in the BIPVT technology landscape. From 2017 to the present day, Pao has assumed the role of owner and CEO at the Sustainable Product Development Lab (SPD Lab). Over the past several years, he has also held key positions, such as chairman of Columbia University's Industrial Advisory Board in the Center of Energy Harvesting and Material Systems (CEHMS) organization, and has served as a board member for various companies. In 2019, SPD Lab, in collaboration with Aesthetic Green Power Corp (AGP), achieved recognition as one of the top 10 companies in the United States in the field of solar technologies, an accolade presented by CIO Insight. SPD Lab boasts a substantial portfolio of both U.S. and international patents. Among his notable accomplishments, Pao co-authored the book "Building Integrated Photovoltaic Thermal: Fundamentals, Design and Applications" in partnership with Prof. Yin and Mehdi Zadshir. This authoritative work was published by Elsevier Academic Press in 2021, contributing to the knowledge and understanding of renewable energy technologies.

