For the Eighteenth Consecutive Year, Lewis Apartment Communities Has Received The National Multifamily Customer Service Award for Excellence

"We are truly honored to be recognized by CEL, and our residents, for the eighteenth year in a row," stated Randall Lewis, Principal and Executive Vice President of Lewis Apartment Communities. Post this

Los Angeles-based CEL & Associates ranks companies in five classifications, which for 2024 include Category I for companies with more than 50 properties; Category II for companies with 21 to 50 properties; Category III for companies with 11 to 20 properties; and Category IV for companies with 10 or fewer properties. Individual properties are eligible for "A-List" or "A-List Platinum" certificates. Additionally, 18 Lewis's apartment communities received the individual "A List" distinction, and 18 communities received the "A List Platinum" for outstanding customer service in 2024.

Lewis Apartments' individual "A List" communities receiving a service score of 85 or above and a minimum of a 20% response rate include (in alphabetical order):

Antelope Ridge, Antelope, CA

Carmel Apartments, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Del Mar , Rancho Cucamonga, CA

, Evergreen Park, Sacramento, CA

Homecoming at Creekside, Sacramento, CA

Homecoming at Eastvale, Eastvale, CA

Jamboree Apartments, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Montecito , Rancho Cucamonga, CA

, Mountainview, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

North Upland Terrace, Upland, CA

Parkview Place , Rancho Cucamonga, CA

, Sahara West, Las Vegas, NV

Santa Barbara at Terra Vista, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

at Terra Vista, Sycamore Park, Ontario, CA

Sycamore Terrace, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

The Enclave at Homecoming at Terra Vista, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

The Sycamores, Vacaville, CA

Villa Capri, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Lewis Apartments' individual "A List Platinum" communities receiving a service score of 91.7 or above and a minimum of a 20% response rate include:

Carmel at Woodcreek West, Roseville, CA

Crystal Cove , Las Vegas, NV

, Esprit, Reno, NV

Evergreen, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Gramercy Park Duplexes, Sacramento, CA

Green Valley Apartments, Chino Hills, CA

Green Valley Crest, Chino Hills, CA

Harvest at Damonte Ranch, Reno, NV

Harvest in Tracy , Tracy, CA

, Indigo Apartments, Reno, NV

Latitude 39, Reno, NV

Linden Court, Rialto, CA

Court, Rosemont Duplexes, Sacramento, CA

Rosewood/Redlands Pines, Redlands, CA

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills , Chino Hills, CA

in , Somerset , Redlands, CA

, Sunscape, Alta Loma, CA

Village Green, West Covina, CA

"Your commitment to the highest level of quality and service to residents has resulted in your Best in The Industry ranking for 2024. This is indeed an honor your entire organization has earned through hard work and a dedication to service excellence," said Christopher E. Lee, president, and CEO of CEL & Associates.

The "A List" is determined based upon the survey results of hundreds of thousands of residents nationwide. The primary goals of the awards program are to recognize firms that provide superior service to their customers, build industry awareness that quality and service can impact a company's bottom line, and set national benchmarks so others can measure success.

Media Contact

Rebecca Johnson, Lewis Apartments, 1 9095791228, [email protected], https://www.lewisapartments.com

SOURCE Lewis Apartments