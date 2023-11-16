For The Eighth Consecutive Year, Villas of Distinction® Wins Gold in the 2023 Travvy Awards

"It's an honor to be named a GOLD Travvy Award winner for the eighth consecutive year, as our win was determined by those who know us best: the travel advisors." Post this

The annual Travvy Awards — where travel advisors vote on the best in the travel industry — were held this month at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center to recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by honoring travel companies, travel products, travel agencies, and destinations for their outstanding achievements. The ceremony was held during CruiseWorld, another event produced under TravelPulse's parent company, Northstar Travel Group.

Thousands of votes were cast, and the industry came together. From suppliers to advisors and everyone in between, all in attendance were there to cheer each other on as their colleagues and peers were awarded for being game-changers and innovators of travel.

These winners were honored during a gala awards dinner and presentation attended by the finalists, industry leaders and travel professionals from around the world.

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with a portfolio of thousands of privately-owned villas in more than 52 destinations worldwide including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1989, the Villas of Distinction team have made vacation planning effortless by pairing travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction as the Gold winner for "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.villasofdistinction.com

About The Travvy Awards

The annual Travvy Awards, presented by TravelPulse, part of Northstar Travel Group, recognizes the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by honoring travel companies and destinations for their outstanding achievement with this prestigious award. Thousands of votes — cast by the travel professionals who sell the vast majority of these trips to tens of millions of consumers yearly — determined the very best in the travel industry. The selections by advisors reflect the suppliers and destinations they believe provide outstanding service to their clients. For more information, please visit http://www.TravvyAwards.com.

