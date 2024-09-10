For the Fifth Time, CTLK Fusion Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 4584 in 2024

"To be receiving this honor for the fifth time is exhilarating. The results we've delivered to our clients speak on the confidence we have built with each of the businesses we represent," states Ken Collis Jr., Founder & CEO. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About TLK Fusion: TLK Fusion (https://tlkfusion.com/) is a groundbreaking and trendsetting celebrity and retail brokerage firm based in Los Angeles, CA. Established in 2009 by successful entrepreneur, Ken Collis Jr., TLK Fusion boasts an A-List roster of celebrity talent but also has an aggressive footprint in Influencer Marketing, Public Relations, Digital and Social Marketing that is anchored by a powerful Retail Relations division. TLK Fusion's unique approach to entering brands into the retail sector has emerged as a dominant force in the industry garnering over $19B in transactions with both the celebrity and lifestyle brands they represent. As the recipient of many accolades and awards that include multiple INC5000 Fastest Growing Companies for four consecutive years in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, Best in Biz Awards, The Rolling Stone Magazine Impact Award, the notorious Golden Bridge Award, a coveted Stevie Award, numerous Clutch Awards, consecutive Entrepreneur 360 Awards, TLK remains the brand's choice of firms to partner with and experience real growth.

About Ken Collis Jr.: Epitomizing the phrase 'serial entrepreneur, Ken continues to push the envelope with his disruptive stance in the marketing world. With the founding of TLK Fusion as a generational legacy in 2009, Ken changed the dynamics of the industry by bringing together a 360 degree approach to marketing a brand with the ultimate goal of landing products into the retail sector. At his direction, the firm has a strong foothold in brokering some of the largest deals for his impressive celebrity clientele alongside many Fortune 500 corporate brands. In establishing a firm with a voice that commands attention, the brands that he represents find success through the decades long contacts he possesses in the industry. Ken's career began after earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Cal State Northridge. Ken was a partner in Bankcard Processing, where he went on to help in the business development of Authorize.Net. He remained in the financial industry until 2004 when, seeking a major change, he accepted a position with Clear Channel Communications, representing some of the most well-known and largest clients in corporate America, including Ford and Colgate. From this beginning, TLK Fusion was born.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact

Tim McCouch, TLK Fusion, Inc, 1 818-208-4582

