For the Fifth Year in a Row, E78 Partners Makes the Inc. 5000 List, at No. 400 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,449%

E78 Partners secured its position on the esteemed list due to its exceptional performance, dedication to excellence, and unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch services and solutions. This recognition is a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of excellence, its forward-thinking strategies, and its ability to adapt to an ever-evolving market.

Inc. 5000 ranked E78 Partners 400 out of the 5000 honored companies, a remarkable achievement that showcases the company's continued growth trajectory and market prominence. This accolade not only acknowledges E78 Partners' financial success but also highlights its contribution to job creation and economic development within the local and national business landscape.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row, alongside so many innovative and successful companies," said John Signa, founder and CEO at E78 Partners. "This achievement is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the unwavering support of our clients and partners. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients and driving positive change within our industry."

E78 Partners attributes its rapid growth to its customer-centric approach, industry expertise, and a dynamic team of professionals who consistently push the boundaries of innovation. The company's relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with its ability to adapt to changing market conditions, has propelled it to become a trusted leader with industry leading enterprises, private equity firms, and their portfolio companies.

As a company focused on empowering businesses to achieve their goals, E78 Partners continues to expand its portfolio of services to cater to the evolving needs of its diverse clientele. This recognition on the Inc. 5000 list serves as a testament to the efficacy of its strategies and underscores its position as a prominent player in the market.

For more information about E78 Partners and its comprehensive range of services, please visit https://e78partners.com/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. Reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. Lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About E78 Partners

E78 partners with portfolio companies and their financial sponsors to deliver enterprise solutions that improve the efficiency and performance of their finance operations. E78 provides a comprehensive suite of accounting, finance, technology, outsourcing and cost management solutions that improve performance, drive growth and help achieve clients' goals. The company was founded in 2016 and has more than 450 senior professionals. For more information, visit www.e78partners.com.

Media Contact

Scott Raspa, E78 Partners, 1 4105332656, [email protected], https://e78partners.com/

SOURCE E78 Partners