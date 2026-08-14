For the Fifth Year in a Row: Nybble Group Makes the Inc. 5000 List

"Five years in a row isn't about landing on a list, it's about what you build when nobody's watching. I'm proud of every Nybbler who made that pattern real, and grateful to the clients who trusted us enough to let us prove it, again and again." — Gustavo Castenetto, CEO & Founder, Nybble Group Post this

A single strong year can happen to almost anyone. Five in a row is a different story, it means the growth wasn't a moment, it was a method. Since the list launched in 1982, only 4% of companies have ever made it onto the Inc. 5000 five times, and less than 1% have done it five years running. We're part of that smaller group now.

Where it actually comes from. Numbers on a ranking are the easy part to talk about. The hard part happens earlier: in the way our team chooses to tackle a problem nobody's solved yet, in the small decisions nobody sees, repeated often enough that they add up to something real, delivering solutions that matter. Every Nybbler has a hand in that, not just the people closing the big deals, but everyone whose work quietly makes the rest possible.

Where it's headed. None of this happens without the clients who keep betting on us, who bring us their hardest problems and trust us to deliver, project after project, year after year. That trust is the actual asset here, more than any ranking. We don't plan to spend it lightly.

"Five years in a row isn't about landing on a list, it's about what you build when nobody's watching: the habits, the standards, the way we show up for each other and for our clients. That's what turns growth into a pattern instead of a lucky year. I'm proud of every Nybbler who made that pattern real, and grateful to the clients who trusted us enough to let us prove it, again and again." — Gustavo Castenetto, CEO & Founder, Nybble Group

This recognition isn't a finish line, it's proof we're on the right track, and a reason to keep pushing. We're staying focused on what actually moves the needle for our clients, and we're just as curious as ever about what we can build next, together.

Thank you to Inc. Magazine for the recognition, and to every client and every Nybbler who made this streak possible.

View our profile on Inc. 5000 → https://www.inc.com/profile/nybble-group

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Gustavo Castenetto, Nybble Group, 1 (786) 224-0718, [email protected], http://nybblegroup.com/

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SOURCE Nybble Group