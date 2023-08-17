For the Fourth Consecutive Year, CREO Makes Inc. 5000 List as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 156%, CREO Ranks No. 3266

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CREO, the preferred consultancy to the world's most promising life sciences and healthcare companies, today announced that it has ranked No. 3266 on the 2023 annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies with a reported 156% three-year revenue growth rate. This is CREO's fourth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking this year in the top 5 companies in the Triangle region and top 100 in North Carolina.

"We are incredibly grateful to be recognized again this year on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," said Susan Acker-Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder, CREO Inc. "CREO is privileged to serve as a value creation partner for many rapidly growing life sciences and healthcare companies. Our passion is helping these extraordinary organizations create a better, healthier world."

CREO, co-founded in 2015 by Susan Acker-Walsh and Mike Townley in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park, delivers management consulting and advisory services to growth companies in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. In addition to placing four times on the Inc 500 list, the company has received numerous other awards reflecting the high demand for their unique growth-enabling services.

"This achievement would not be possible without our amazing employees," said Mike Townley, President and Co-Founder, CREO Inc. "Our people embrace values like kindness, move to action, and commit to excellence that generate exceptional value for our clients and rewarding work lives for our team members."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

Inc. 5000 has been publishing its list since 1982 and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the US. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About CREO

CREO, Inc. is the preferred consultancy to the world's most promising companies that seek to improve human health. We serve growing life sciences, healthcare, and private equity portfolio companies. Our expertise and knowledge in Strategy, M&A, Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, and IT Quality & Regulatory Compliance help organizations improve today's business performance and develop tomorrow's clinical innovations. Founded in 2015, CREO is headquartered in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. Join us and together let's make a meaningful difference. Visit CREO at www.creoinc.net.

