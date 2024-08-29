For the Fourth Consecutive Year, PlanHub is Named one of Inc 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

PlanHub, the premier cloud software platform for commercial construction professionals, has been included in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024, once again reinforcing its position as one of America's fastest-growing private companies for the fourth year in a row. Achieving an amazing 286% growth rate over the past three years, the company proudly continues to unveil innovative new tools and features that are poised to maintain their success for many years to come.
PlanHub's ever-growing popularity within the construction industry is a clear result of their continued mission: to streamline the preconstruction project management and bidding process for contractors and suppliers. PlanHub's integrated platform provides construction professionals with keen market intelligence and intuitive features that invite collaboration, project discovery, and networking opportunities, all in one place..
"I'm incredibly proud to see PlanHub recognized again," said Ro Bhatia, PlanHub CEO. "Our team's commitment to listening to our users and improving our platform every day is making a real difference for construction professionals. Knowing that our hard work is helping people connect and succeed is truly rewarding. With the continued support of the construction community, we're excited to keep growing and making an even bigger impact in the future."
PlanHub is also #197 in Florida, #105 in Construction, and #88 in West Palm Beach
PlanHub's continued growth once again lands it in the INC 5000 for 2024, securing the #88 spot in West Palm Beach, the #197 spot in all of Florida, and the #105 spots among all construction companies under consideration throughout the United States. Taking all the challenges over this time period associated with inflation and the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the company's 286% growth rate over the past three years is even more impressive, underscoring the platform's firm foothold in the lives of their ever-expanding base of loyal customers. To learn more about PlanHub, please visit https://www.planhub.com
About Inc 5000
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs aiming to inform, educate and elevate the profile of their community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists gives founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps drive sales and recruit talent. For more information visit http://www.inc.com
About PlanHub:
PlanHub is the cloud software platform that empowers commercial construction professionals to expand their businesses by building their networks, optimizing workflows and streamlining collaboration. Our user-friendly tools assist contractors and suppliers throughout the preconstruction journey, including finding more projects to bid on, connecting with the right people to get the job done right and building better proposals to win more business. For more information, visit planhub.com.
