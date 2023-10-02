For the Fourth Year in a Row, Introspect Technology Makes the Globe and Mail's Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

The consistent multi-year recognition by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies is a reflection of Introspect Technology becoming ever more present in the various product design phases at some of the world's most prominent technology companies. Tweet this

Introspect Technology serves the top companies in the semiconductor, consumer electronics, automotive, communications, and general technology sectors. Electronic chips – small and mighty – are fundamental to the functioning of the daily life of all of humanity. They are so widespread that every laptop computer, mobility system, prosthetic device, or home appliance that is produced today has these components in it. Introspect Technology's role in the electronics industry is to provide test and measurement equipment for companies producing these advanced components, and this equipment is used during every stage of the design and production process by these companies. By using Introspect Technology's tools for validating and characterizing new designs, top technology companies can make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking. The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, these award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, Introspect Technology helps the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

