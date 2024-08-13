For the Second Time, Intentsify Makes the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Intentsify ranks No. 1149 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America

WESTWOOD, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intentsify, the leading provider of Signal-Based Marketing and AI-powered activation solutions for B2B marketers, today announced that it has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranking No. 1149, this marks Intentsify's second appearance on the prestigious list, underscoring the company's continued rapid growth and market leadership in the B2B marketing technology sector.

The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Intentsify's inclusion underscores its position as a market leader in the B2B marketing technology sector, even as many peers grapple with economic headwinds.

"Achieving this ranking on the Inc. 5000 list for the second time is a testament to our team's dedication to revolutionizing B2B marketing through Signal-Based Marketing," said Marc Laplante, CEO and Co-founder of Intentsify. "While many in our space have struggled to maintain growth, we've continued to innovate and expand our offerings in demand generation, digital advertising, and data solutions, delivering unparalleled value to our customers in an increasingly competitive landscape."

Key achievements that contributed to Intentsify's growth and Inc. 5000 recognition include:

1. Global expansion into EMEA and APAC regions.

2. Launch of Intentsify Orbit, the industry's largest and most precise B2B identity

graph for Signal-Based Marketing.

3. Expansion of signal coverage to over 1.1 trillion monthly data points,

encompassing intent and other crucial buying signals.

4. Introduction of advanced activation solutions for more effective B2B buying group

engagement.

5. Continued innovation in AI-driven signal analysis and activation programs.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," said Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Intentsify

Intentsify's AI-powered platform empowers marketers to turn buying signals into pipeline with customized advertising and lead generation programs. Combining an unrivaled portfolio of data sources and an industry-leading media ecosystem, Intentsify enables full-funnel marketing programs for revenue acceleration. Learn more at intentsify.io.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact

Collyn Burke, Kickstand communications, 512-934-1292, [email protected], www.intentsify.io

SOURCE Intentsify