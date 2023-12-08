For The Second Year, Ocean Blue Magazine Wins Best Luxury Lifestyle Magazine In Mexico 2023

For the second consecutive year, Ocean Blue Magazine, a cornerstone of Ocean Blue World's exclusive luxury networking platform, has been awarded the title of Best Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in Mexico 2023 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. The prestigious accolade, bestowed by a panel of industry experts, recognizes and promotes the pinnacle of luxury goods and services worldwide. Following a rigorous evaluation process, Ocean Blue Magazine's consecutive victory underscores its unwavering commitment to celebrating lifestyle excellence.
LOS CABOS, Mexico, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With an illustrious history spanning a decade and an ever-expanding collection of 33 unique editions, Ocean Blue Magazine is your passport to inspiration. It curates the ultimate in fashion, art, entertainment, travel, health, dining, real estate and more. Behind its pages stands an editorial team devoted to delivering cutting-edge, insightful features enriched with beautiful imagery. Navigating you through the world of modern luxuries, the publication invites you to savor the remarkable moments and meet the exceptional people of our time, making it an indispensable resource for connoisseurs of the finer things in life. Its print distribution reaches a global audience with a focus on niche readership. Dive into the latest issue featuring the authentic screen queen, Cate Blanchett #OnTheCover.
Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner, CEO | Publisher of Ocean Blue Magazine, says, "This recognition as the Best Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in Mexico 2023 reaffirms our position as an industry leader. It's a well-deserved accolade for our entire team and we are thrilled to have once again been selected by the discerning judges at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards."
But Ocean Blue Magazine is not just about captivating print; it's a lifestyle platform that excels in crafting unforgettable #OceanBlueEvents and #OceanBlueExperiences, custom-tailored by their expert team. Collaborating with top-tier international brands and discerning clientele, they orchestrate exclusive one-of-a-kind events. This year's iconic Grand Prix Racing Night event in Mexico City brought together the highly influential and "whos who" for an epic party of high-speed glamour and unforgettable experiences kicking off Mexico's Grand Prix. Relive the excitement with video highlights from GP Racing Night 2023. Moreover, Ocean Blue Magazine extends its reach into digital mediums, productions, sponsorships, and philanthropic campaigns under the banner of #MakeItHappen, making it an all-encompassing media brand at the forefront of the luxury lifestyle marketplace.
Congratulations to the team at Ocean Blue Magazine on this exceptional achievement. View Ocean Blue Magazine's Winner Profile and Company Review on the Luxury Lifestyle Awards website to discover more about the best in luxury living.
