For the Seventeenth Consecutive Year, Lewis Apartment Communities Has Received The National Multifamily Customer Service Award for Excellence

"We are truly honored to be recognized by CEL, and our residents, for the seventeenth year in a row," stated Randall Lewis, Principal and Executive Vice President of Lewis Apartment Communities. Post this

Los Angeles-based CEL & Associates ranks companies in five classifications, which for 2023 include Category I for companies with more than 50 properties; Category II for companies with 21 to 50 properties; Category III for companies with 11 to 20 properties; and Category IV for companies with 10 or fewer properties. Individual properties are eligible for "A List" or "A List Platinum" certificates. Additionally, 16 Lewis's apartment communities received the individual "A List" distinction, and 16 communities received the "A List Platinum" for outstanding customer service in 2023.

Lewis Apartment Communities' individual "A List" properties include (in alphabetical order):

Carmel Apartments, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Del Mar , Rancho Cucamonga, CA

, Esprit, Reno, NV

Gramercy Park Duplexes, Sacramento, CA

Green Valley Apartments, Chino Hills, CA

Green Valley Crest, Chino Hills, CA

Homecoming at Creekside, Sacramento, CA

Homecoming at Eastvale, Eastvale, CA

Montecito , Rancho Cucamonga, CA

, Mountainview, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Parkview Place , Rancho Cucamonga, CA

, Somerset , Redlands, CA

, Sycamore Park, Ontario, CA

Sycamore Terrace, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

The Enclave at Homecoming at Terra Vista, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

The Sycamores, Vacaville, CA

Lewis Apartment Communities' individual "A List Platinum" properties include:

Carmel at Woodcreek West, Roseville, CA

Crystal Cove , Las Vegas, NV

, Evergreen, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Harvest at Damonte Ranch, Reno, NV

Harvest in Tracy , Tracy, CA

, Jamboree Apartments, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Latitude 39, Reno, NV

Linden Court, Rialto, CA

Court, Rosemont Downs , Sacramento, CA

, Rosewood/Redlands Pines, Redlands, CA

Sahara West, Las Vegas, NV

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills , Chino Hills, CA

in , Santa Barbara at Terra Vista, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

at Terra Vista, Sunscape, Alta Loma, CA

Villa Capri, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Village Green, West Covina, CA

"Your commitment to the highest level of quality and service to residents has resulted in your Best In The Industry ranking for 2023. This is indeed an honor your entire organization has earned through hard work and a dedication to service excellence," said Christopher E. Lee, president, and CEO of CEL & Associates.

The "A List" is determined based upon the survey results of hundreds of thousands of residents nationwide. The primary goals of the awards program are to recognize firms that provide superior service to their customers, build industry awareness that quality and service can impact a company's bottom line, and set national benchmarks so others can measure success.

