For the Third Consecutive Year, Daston Corporation Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000, Securing Position #1898 in 2024

Daston Corporation makes Inc. 5000 for 3rd year in a row (#1898). IT services leader sees 1637% growth!

LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Daston Corporation ranks No.1898 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition to our national ranking, the Daston Corporation has been ranked #109 in IT services, #99 in Virginia, and #88 in the DC-MD-VA-WV region. . The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000

"It is with immense pride and gratitude that Daston once again takes its place on the Inc. 5000 list," affirmed Greg Callen, President of Daston Corporation. "As a three-time consecutive honoree, this award is a testament to our outstanding team and their unwavering dedication to exceeding client expectations. Their ability to consistently understand complex needs and deliver innovative IT solutions that transform organizations while safeguarding sensitive data is unparalleled."

"This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation," said Adam Ulan, SVP of Google Business for Daston. "Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year is a proud moment for us and a reflection of our commitment to driving impactful results for our clients."

Joe Alston, VP of Sales at Daston, added, "Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 once again underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional solutions and services to the private and public sectors as well as our community of Government Contractors. We are honored to be among such esteemed companies and look forward to continuing our growth journey."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Daston Corporation:

Since 1992, Daston Corporation, a distinguished Google Cloud Premier and SBA Certified HUBZone Small Business, specializes in offering Google Cloud Licensing and Google Certified Professional Support Services. With an adept in-house team of Google Cloud certified experts, Daston empowers US Public Sector Agencies, Commercial Organizations, and Educational Institutions to leverage Google Workspace solutions effectively. Our expert guidance enables organizations to optimize Google solutions for enhanced ROI, complemented by comprehensive end-to-end deployment and migration services. Daston boasts a proven track record of delivering Google Cloud solutions to numerous Federal, State, and Local government agencies across the US, underscored by recognition as the Google Partner of the Year (2021) in the Public Sector as well as serving as a State of Virginia SWAM vendor.

Daston is also a trusted partner for Government Contractors, providing over a decade of experience in ERP solutions, including NetSuite's GovCon Essentials and DCAA-on-Demand SuiteApp technology, to streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. Our certified NetSuite Software Development (BFN) Partner status and subject matter experts (SMEs) in FAR, CAS, and DCAA requirements position us to guide clients through the entire process with precision.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact

Jennifer Olney, Daston Corporation, 1 2406185652, [email protected] , Daston Corporation

SOURCE Daston Corporation