For the Third Consecutive Year, Triumph Play Systems Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

ASHBURNHAM, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triumph Play Systems, one of the Nation's Premier swing set manufacturers, has revealed it has won a spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America for the third year in a row, and becomes the only Massachusetts manufacturer to make the list this year.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Amour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising cost of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Triumph Play Systems' Vice President and co-founder Jaclyn Wooding was just ecstatic when finding out the news. "To make it on the Inc 5000 in 2021 after everything we went through during the onset of the Covid pandemic was an absolute dream come true. My husband had always subscribed to Inc. Magazine and it has always been a goal to make it on the list. I remember thinking, 'wouldn't it be amazing if we could make it two years in a row?' To even be considered for a third year seemed an impossible task, but here we are on the list for a third time, and in the middle of celebrating Triumph's 20-year anniversary to boot!

"Making the Inc 5000 again with an incredibly dedicated staff plus our three adult children by our sides, is just simply remarkable. This is a tremendous morale booster for the team, one of which has entered her ninth year with our company. It certainly is a testament to their hard work and dedication throughout the years. Michael and I are extremely grateful not only to our team, but to our friends and community members, clients and partners, for supporting us through these years of growth."

ABOUT TRIUMPH PLAY SYSTEMS:

Triumph Play Systems, located in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, is a custom manufacturer and retailer of residential white cedar swing sets and playground equipment. They are focused on delivering the most premium custom white cedar swing sets to the world's finest backyards.

The Triumph team works directly with each customer from design to delivery to ensure each Triumph play set is perfect in every way. Their latest catalog features nine fort styles and 60 standard swing set configurations. All wooden components are milled and processed in house at their Massachusetts facility. They have a network of installers throughout the US, and ship directly to the customer world-wide.

Inc. 5000 Methodology Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

