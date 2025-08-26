For the Third Time, adtechnacity Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000

Inc.'s recognition highlights our impact and inspires us to keep raising the bar. We built our foundation scaling consumer brands in automotive, financial products, and e-commerce, and are now expanding into new acquisition formats such as product comparison experiences and pay per call. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2025 represents companies that achieved robust three-year revenue growth during a period marked by persistent economic uncertainty, with the top 500 reaching a median three-year growth rate of 1,552% and creating more than 48,678 jobs. Amid this climate, adtechnacity's 496% growth over the past three years underscores its resilience and leadership in performance-driven advertising technology.

"Inc.'s recognition celebrates the impact we're making and motivates us to keep raising the bar," continued Silva. "We built our foundation scaling consumer brands across automotive, financial products, and e-commerce, and are now expanding into new acquisition formats, including product comparison experiences and pay-per-call. Our growth is centered on high-demand verticals such as healthcare, insurance, and home services, alongside continued international expansion."

The company's appearance on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list follows a steady series of accolades. These include being named this year to Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work and recently in Deloitte Technology's Fast 500, Inc.'s Best Workplaces, and Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, recognition that highlights adtechnacity's focus on building a high-performance culture defined by collaboration, integrity, and continuous growth.

About adtechnacity

adtechnacity is a performance advertising and technology company leveraging its proprietary AI-powered technology stack, Maven, together with exclusive supply partnerships and expert media buying to deliver scalable, measurable growth for ambitious consumer brands beyond traditional platforms like Facebook and Google. Founded in 2017 in Atlanta, adtechnacity has grown into a globally distributed team known for a high-performance culture of experimentation, action, and collaboration. To learn more, visit adtechnacity.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

John Voigt, adtechnacity, 1 404-973-5629, [email protected], www.adtechnacity.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE adtechnacity