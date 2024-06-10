For Your Party's 'Cheers to 20 Years' Sale Celebrates Two Decades of Custom Party Supplies

"We are thrilled to celebrate 20 years of business, and I am incredibly grateful to our loyal customers and dedicated team." Post this

From its humble beginnings on a kitchen counter to becoming an industry leader, ForYourParty.com has maintained its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. "I launched For Your Party in 2004, and within the first few weeks, the company outgrew my kitchen counter. Nearly 20 years later, my fun 'side job' is now a leader in the industry and still growing," said Sari Mintz, President of ForYourParty.com. Her vision was clear from the start: to enhance party experiences by offering customers the ability to fully customize their party supplies.

ForYourParty.com has been at the forefront of providing custom wedding supplies, such as napkins, cups, and favors, tailored to enhance each couple's special day. Over the years, the company has significantly impacted the resurgence of matches as a popular wedding and home use item. Notably, there has been a major increase in sales of 30 strike matches, underscoring the company's influence in reviving this classic favor in both modern weddings and households.

Over the past two decades, ForYourParty.com has seen significant growth, yet the company remains dedicated to the founder's original vision. By keeping production in-house, ForYourParty.com ensures that each order is crafted with intention and care. This approach not only supports high-quality production but also allows for the personal touch that the company is known for.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 20 years of business, and I am incredibly grateful to our loyal customers and dedicated team," Mintz added. "As a woman-owned business in Chicago, we are proud to have been a part of your most cherished celebrations. We invite everyone to join the celebration with our 'Cheers to 20 Years!' sale."

