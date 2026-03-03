Fora Debuts New Menu March 2 Under Executive Chef Marcello Florio

Chicago's Fora restaurant debuts a new lunch and dinner menu March 2 under Executive Chef Marcello Florio — Italian-born, globally trained, and 35 years into a career defined by classical technique, deliberate restraint, and an insatiable culinary curiosity.

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fora, the New American restaurant at The Emily Hotel in Chicago's Fulton Market, debuts a new lunch and dinner menu on March 2 under Executive Chef Marcello Florio — Italian-born, globally trained, and 35 years into a career built on classical technique and deliberate restraint.

The menu reflects that arc. Dinner centers on housemade pasta and slow-cooked proteins — a chitarra with short rib ragù, a gemelli with homemade pesto and stracciatella, a butternut squash risotto finished with gorgonzola and blueberry. Lunch moves quickly without sacrificing intention: composed bowls, elevated handhelds, produce-forward plates. Guest favorites, including Fora's smash burger, remain.

Florio began his training at 15 at Villa Santa Maria in Italy — one of the oldest culinary schools in the world. What followed was three decades across Italian, European, and American kitchens, two languages learned on the line, and a cooking philosophy that absorbs its influences quietly. Italian technique is the foundation. Everything else arrives in service of the dish.

"Curiosity has always driven my cooking," said Florio. "I want guests to experience comfort and simplicity in every dish, while my team pushes creative boundaries."

Under Florio's leadership, Fora will expand programming to include wine dinners, tableside experiences, cooking classes, and chef roundtables.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Chef Florio," said Zoltan Payerli, General Manager of The Emily Hotel. "His expertise will elevate the guest experience at Fora — and reflects the authenticity that defines our brand."

New Menu Highlights

Chitarra & Ragù — chitarra pasta, short rib ragù, ricotta salata, EVOO

Gemelli Pesto — gemelli pasta, homemade pesto, stracciatella, confit grape tomatoes

Butternut Squash Risotto — butternut squash, walnuts, crispy kale, gorgonzola, blueberry

About Fora

Fora is a New American restaurant and patio at The Emily Hotel, designed by Ste. Marie Design Group and built around the same conviction as its kitchen: that a room worth spending time in should reflect the same care as the food served inside it. For reservations and more information, visit forachicago.com.

About The Emily Hotel

A boutique hotel inspired by art and rooted in nature, The Emily Hotel sits in the heart of Chicago's Fulton Market. The 159-room property features Selva, a 7th-floor rooftop bar; Fora restaurant; and Coffee Bar. For more information or to book a stay, visit theemilyhotel.com.

