Fora Financial Appoints Company Veterans to COO and CMO Roles

Goldman joined the firm's sales team shortly after its founding in 2009. Since then, he has served as Director of Sales, VP of Credit Operations, and most recently, VP of Strategic Operations. "Jesse has earned the respect of his peers for his adaptability, collaboration, and leadership," says CEO Feldman. "With his deep operational expertise and unwavering commitment to our mission, Jesse is well-prepared to excel as COO."

Feldman assumes the marketing helm. As a 13-year employee of Fora Financial, VP of Marketing Elissa Feldman has led multiple initiatives across departments and has become a vital leader within the organization. As Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Feldman will shape the firm's customer experience, brand strategy, and communications while fostering collaboration across teams. "Her vision and leadership are key to our continued growth and evolution," says CEO Feldman.

"With a combined nearly 30 years at Fora Financial, Jesse and Elissa have shown a constant commitment to the company's success," adds Feldman. "Their curiosity and holistic understanding of our business will ensure our continued success."

