Fora Financial Appoints Michael Air as Chief Technology Officer

"Michael's extensive experience will allow us to execute on our ambitious strategy for the future" said Jared Feldman, CEO.

Air's notable achievements include his role as Director of Engineering at Avant/Amount, where he launched the firm's mobile platform and built out Avant's credit card infrastructure from the ground up. He and his team also developed the pioneering white label solution that contributed to Amount's spin-off.

As the founding CTO of CloudPeeps in New York, Air established an online marketplace for freelance marketers, content creators, and social media experts. Most recently, as VP of Technology at The Well, a point-of-service health and wellness provider, he spearheaded the creation of a digital-booking platform that increased online bookings by 40% and built a comprehensive data warehouse. Air has also applied his technology expertise to ReachOut, an online community in Sydney, Australia, supporting young people dealing with depression and substance abuse.

"We are thrilled to have Michael in the Fora Financial family" added Feldman.

About Fora Financial

Founded in 2008, Fora Financial has provided more than $4.0 billion of financing to more than 55,000 small business owners. It offers fast, personalized small business loans and revenue advances, supported by its proprietary technology platform, one-on-one customer service, and total transactional transparency. The firm employs more than 150 people at its New York headquarters and Miami office.

