Fora Financial Named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 List for 7th time!

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Inc. 5000 list highlights the nation's top independent businesses that have achieved remarkable growth. This year marks Fora Financial's seventh appearance on the list, a testament to years of dedication and success helping the nation's small business community. With a 134% growth rate over the past 3 years, Fora Financial earned the 3560th spot on this year's list, ranking 263rd in New York and 207th among financial services companies.
"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh time is an incredible honor," said Jared Feldman, co-founder and CEO of Fora Financial. "This accomplishment drives us to continue our mission of supporting and empowering business owners across the nation. It's a privilege to be included among such esteemed companies."
About Fora Financial
Founded in 2008, Fora Financial has provided more than $4.0 billion of financing to more than 55,000 small business owners. It offers fast, personalized small business loans and revenue advances, supported by its proprietary technology platform, one-on-one customer service, and total transactional transparency. The firm employs more than 150 people at its New York headquarters and Miami office.
