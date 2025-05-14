Fora Financial Releases 2025 Business Insights Report: Growth Remains a Priority

While many businesses are positioning for growth, they're also feeling the pressure of rising costs, unpredictable demand, and economic volatility.
NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fora Financial, a leading provider of flexible funding solutions for businesses, has released its 2025 Business Insights Report, highlighting how entrepreneurs are approaching growth, cash flow, and economic uncertainty in the year ahead.
This year's survey findings reflect a mindset of cautious optimism. While many businesses are positioning for growth, they're also feeling the pressure of rising costs, unpredictable demand, and economic volatility.
Key Findings Include:
- Growth Expectations Remain Strong: 77% of respondents expect revenue to grow over the next 12 months.
- Optimism About Broader Economic Conditions: Nearly 80% anticipate either neutral or favorable business conditions over the coming year. Respondents are actively implementing strategies for their path forward.
- Cash Flow Is a Leading Concern: 54% of business owners identified cash flow management as a top challenge in 2025.
- Inflation Continues to Impact Costs: More than 80% of respondents reported that inflation has increased their operating expenses, especially labor, materials, and rent.
- Technology Investment Is a Priority: 65% of businesses have increased their use of technology over the past two years; nearly half plan to invest in new tools or software in the coming year.
"Business owners are navigating a delicate balance, they're focused on growth, but they're also being more deliberate about where and how they invest," said Jared Feldman, CEO & Co-Founder at Fora Financial. "This year's survey confirms what we hear from our customers daily: they need fast, reliable access to capital, but they're also looking for stability and support as they adapt to today's challenges."
The 2025 Business Insights Report is based on survey responses from more than 350 business owners across industries including construction, healthcare, professional services, retail, and transportation. The survey covered topics such as economic sentiment, financing behavior, technology adoption, and long-term business planning.
To explore the full report, visit: https://www.forafinancial.com/business-insights/
About Fora Financial
Founded in 2008, Fora Financial offers flexible and timely financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across a diverse range of industries. With a focus on customer service and long-term relationships, Fora Financial has provided over $4 billion in working capital to more than 55,000 businesses nationwide. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
