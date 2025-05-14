Fora Financial Releases 2025 Business Insights Report: Growth Remains a Priority

While many businesses are positioning for growth, they're also feeling the pressure of rising costs, unpredictable demand, and economic volatility.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fora Financial, a leading provider of flexible funding solutions for businesses, has released its 2025 Business Insights Report, highlighting how entrepreneurs are approaching growth, cash flow, and economic uncertainty in the year ahead.

This year's survey findings reflect a mindset of cautious optimism. While many businesses are positioning for growth, they're also feeling the pressure of rising costs, unpredictable demand, and economic volatility.