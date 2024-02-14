Fora Financial Surpasses $4 Billion+ in Capital Provided to America's Small Businesses

"This record-setting month further solidifies our dedication to supporting the SMB community amidst economic uncertainty," Post this

After achieving this significant milestone, Fora Financial has continued its impressive momentum entering 2024. In January the company deployed more capital than in any previous month in its history. "This record-setting month further solidifies our dedication to supporting the SMB community amidst economic uncertainty," remarks Gutman. "Our broad sales relationships, diversified capital base, and deep funding experience enable us to continue financing small businesses through the ups and downs of the economic cycle."

As the SMB community continues to navigate through the challenges ahead, Fora Financial remains steadfast in its mission to provide essential financial support to small businesses across America.

For more information, please contact Elissa Feldman 212.947.1000, at Fora Financial.

About Fora Financial

Founded in 2008, Fora Financial has provided more than $4 billion of financing to more than 55,000 small businesses. It offers fast, personalized small business loans and revenue advances, supported by a cutting-edge technology platform, one-on-one customer service, and total transparency. The firm employs more than 140 people at its New York headquarters and Miami office.

Media Contact

Elissa Feldman, Fora Financial, 212.947.1000, elissa.feldman@forafinancial.com

SOURCE Fora Financial