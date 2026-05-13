Forbes Advisor Names Americor As A Best Debt Relief Company For 2026

"It's an honor to be recognized by Forbes Advisor as one of the best debt relief companies of 2026," said David Norris, CEO of Americor. Post this

Why Americor Was Named As A Forbes Advisor's Best Debt Relief Company For 2026

Companies were reviewed and selected based on customer satisfaction and experience, fees, history, digital experience and the number of services provided.

Positive customer satisfaction and experience is the top consideration Forbes Advisor uses for the recognition, also taking into account Americor's Better Business Bureau A+ rating, and its Trustpilot score of 4.7 out of 5-stars.

"We are excited and honored that Forbes Advisor chose Americor as a top debt relief company in 2026," said Jeremy Ratcliff, Vice President of Digital Marketing at Americor. "Partnering with Forbes Advisor has allowed Americor to further expand its footprint and help even more Americans eliminate their debt faster."

About Forbes Advisor And The 'Best Of' Awards

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased news, reviews and advice about money and business, dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products with ease. Forbes Advisor editors have decades of combined experience meticulously analyzing the best product features and experiences for individuals. An award badge from Forbes Advisor affirms that the brand has earned the support and strength of the leading voice in the business and consumer finance community.

About Americor

Americor Holdings, LLC ("Americor") through its various subsidiaries is a leading provider of consumer financial services. These include debt relief services (through its Americor Funding, LLC subsidiary), personal loans (through its Credit9, LLC subsidiary), and mortgage services (through its Mission Loans, LLC subsidiary). Through these subsidiaries, Americor offers a comprehensive range of debt resolution solutions in 47 states, and a comprehensive suite of mortgage services including home equity loans and first lien purchase. Americor's commitment to financial wellness extends across its range of products and services, aimed at helping consumers manage their financial challenges at all stages of their lives. In November 2025, Americor announced the closing of AMDR ABS Trust 2025-1, a $153.15 million asset-backed securitization collateralized by debt settlement fees – the first of its kind.To learn more about Americor and its various product and service offerings, please visit its websites at americor.com, credit9.com, and missionloans.com.

Media Contact

Yehuda Meiteles, Americor, 1 866-333-8686,, [email protected], americor.com

SOURCE Americor